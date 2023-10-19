Marco Patriots join search for 80-year-old non-verbal Alzheimer’s woman

Marco Patriots join search for Margaret Gallaway. CREDIT: WINK News

It’s day three of crews searching for 80-year-old Margaret Gallaway, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and is simultaneously non-verbal. The Marco Patriots are the newest group getting involved in the search.

Gallaway was last seen in her neighborhood near East Naples on a Ring Doorbell Camera around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

On Thursday, the search area expanded beyond Gallaway’s neighborhood in Crown Point. Teams are looking in Kings Lake, a neighborhood off Davis Boulevard and directly next to the Galloways’ home.

The Marco Patriots Disaster Response, a local volunteer group, is lending their time to look for Gallaway.

WINK News was with the Marco Patriots Thursday morning during the search. They’re going door to door with flyers and everyone they’ve spoken to is aware of the situation and concerned.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is directing the entire operation. Teams have been advised to look in the bushes, check any unlocked storage units and pop their head around lanais.

There are people all around the community who want to help as volunteers. Christina Bodenheim is one of those volunteers, and she’s also Gallaway’s neighbor.

“I can hardly sleep. I’m always checking my phone and looking to see what’s going on with us. So anything I can do to try to advance it hopefully to a positive conclusion would be really good,” said Bodenheim. “I don’t know the family personally. But just being a community member, it’s very heartbreaking that someone’s been missing this long.”

The Marco Patriots told WINK News they are committing themselves to the search whether it’s Thursday, Friday or next week. They’re willing to do whatever it takes.