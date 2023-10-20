New Farmer Mike’s location opens in Fort Myers

Halloween is quickly approaching and a fall favorite is expanding to Fort Myers.

Farmer Mike’s, known for its pumpkin patch and corn maze, has a new location in Fort Myers off Gladiolus Drive.

Farmer Mike said most of the pumpkins have matured and are ready to be picked, but you need to get in the pumpkin patch and find them.

A five-minute hay ride takes you to the five-acre pumpkin patch.

He said the 20-minute haunted maze, the Possessed Labyrinth, opens Friday at 6 p.m. You must purchase tickets to enter.

More than 10,000 sunflowers are also at Bonita Springs, ready to be cut and picked.