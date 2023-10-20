Neighbors fed up over possible drag racing in Lee County

james davis

From loud, obnoxious exhaust sounds to the hiss of vehicles reaching extreme speeds, neighbors in Lee County are fed up over what happens on the roads when the sun goes down.

People who live along Imperial Parkway in Bonita Springs say drivers are speeding and racing down the roads at night.

They’re hoping for more deputy action on the roads after dark but said this is only one spot of many.

Other neighbors told WINK News drivers speed or race in the following locations at night, sometimes between 2 or 3 a.m.

South U.S. 41 from Estero to Golden Gate Parkway

Imperial Parkway section of road by Bonita Springs High School

Three Oaks between Coconut and Corkscrew (Shadow Wood entrance)

Logan Road and Bonita Beach Road

Woods Edge

Three Oaks Parkway

For Nancy Finch, the multiple memorials along Imperial Parkway are a constant reminder of unsafe driving at night.

“Someone lost their loved one,” said Finch. “It’s a shock. You know, it’s a shock and all other ripple effects of that one death for all their friends and family. It’s just a waste to speed and lose your life.”

Arlene Marino lives 13 minutes away from Finch, near Woods Edge in Bonita Springs, but said she faces the same issues.

“I fear that one day they’re gonna go off, and they’re gonna go up the berm and right into my bedroom and kill somebody in my house,” said Marino.

The loud noises keep Finch, Marino and their neighbors up at night, but they’re also concerned about safety.

WINK News asked Finch what she thinks should be done about the issue.

“It’s education, I think, is the big thing,” said Finch.

Finch said more law enforcement would help, but education is critical. Even if it’s dark out and traffic is light, she begs drivers to drive safely.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office did not respond when asked if there are deputies plotted on Imperial Parkway at night on a regular basis or if it’s possible to start patrolling this area.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office told WINK News it has deputies on Woods Edge regularly but asked neighbors to report street racing and speeding if they see it.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“Our deputies patrol that area regularly. If anyone observes drag racing, speeding or any other violation of law in Collier County they should contact us at 239-252-9300 or if it is an emergency call 9-1-1.”

You can also report street racing through Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles: