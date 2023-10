Cape Coral District 4 Council Member Patty Cummings. Credit: WINK News

The Florida State Commission of Ethics discussed Cape Coral City Council member Patty Cummings.

According to the Florida State Commission of Ethics, the state dismissed complaints about Cummings living outside her district when she was elected to the city council.

The state also dismissed complaints against Fort Myers assistant city manager John Lege, who was accused of discriminating against a black-owned business.