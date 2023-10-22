Missing Collier County woman found in Crown Pointe resident’s garage

Missing woman. CREDIT: WINK News

Collier County Sheriff’s Office announced that missing woman Margaret Gallaway has been located and is safe.

She and her husband were preparing to go out when she must have left the home without him noticing, said deputies.

Margaret is non-verbal and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Deputies were going door to door Sunday reviewing doorbell footage with Crown Pointe residents. They saw a video from Monday afternoon that captured a brief glimpse of a person entering a nearby open garage.

Authorities contacted the family of the homeowner, who is out of town, and obtained permission to enter. They found Margaret inside the garage.

According to deputies, the garage door was open on Monday afternoon when Margaret went missing but the homeowner later closed it, unaware that Margaret was inside. The homeowner then left Southwest Florida on Tuesday to visit family.

Margaret has been transported by EMS to Naples Hospital for evaluation.