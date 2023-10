Parking in Cape Coral. Credit: WINK News.

The Cape Coral Committee of the Whole met early Wednesday to discuss improving parking in downtown Cape Coral.

The committee found there’s a total of 7,308 spots to park downtown.

For new parking structures, the city is planning on drawing inspiration from cities like Fort Myers, Sarasota and West Palm Beach.

The city will also be hosting a community meeting on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the city of Cape Coral’s Public World Operations Center.