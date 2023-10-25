Clearing the confusion of menopause with at home tests

Another lesson we learned from COVID is how to navigate do-it-yourself testing. New to store shelves is an FDA-approved test that can help women determine whether or not they’re in the stages of menopause.

About five years ago, something lit a fire under Marilyn Santiago. “I carry all kinds of little fans,” Santiago said. “In five minutes, I will be hot. But then I will be cold again. I will be hot; I’ll be cold.” It took her a hot minute to realize she was transitioning to menopause.

It’s a cycle middle-aged women can relate to in addition to other symptoms, including mood swings, hot flashes, and thinning hair. The change of life progression takes years and is related to hormone production.

“Our brain makes a hormone called FSH” (which stands for follicle stimulating hormone) said ob-gyn Cherrie Morris who is also Chief Executive Officer at Cape Coral Hospital. This hormone stimulates the ovaries to produce eggs. As egg production declines, the body’s answer is to surge this hormone. “But if you’re becoming menopausal and your ovaries are not responding, then that FSH level won’t go down,” Dr. Morris said.

That is the basis of this new line of at-home tests.

The brand Clearblue, which is known for pregnancy tests, is offering a low-cost menopause test. The Clearblue Menopause Stage indicator measures FSH over a period of days, giving women an indicator of where they are in the process.