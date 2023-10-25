Fort Myers Beach officially opens Grandview high-rise condominiums

For the first time in over a decade, Fort Myers Beach has officially opened its newest high-rise condominiums, the Grandview at Bay Beach.

Construction began two years ago at Bay Beach, and the project was met with setbacks, specifically

Hurricane Ian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11-story tower has 58 condo units and offers three-to-four-bedroom plans.

“The FEMA codes work. The water did exactly what it was meant to do, it flushed straight through the first floor, didn’t do any structural damage. And the building itself, as you can see is held up remarkably well,” said Mark Wilson, president of London Bay Development Group.

Grandview is on the south end of Estero Island and offers that close-to-the-beach lifestyle, with pricing beginning at the $1 million range.

The starting price can get residents condominiums with up to 2,900 square feet of space, exclusive on-site amenities and sunset-to-sunrise terraces.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held early Wednesday, followed by model tours throughout the day. The building is already 70% full.