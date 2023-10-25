Hurricane Tammy upgraded to a Category 2 storm

The National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory states Hurricane Tammy has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane.

Tammy is expected to turn northward throughout the day, followed by a slower northwestward motion on Thursday and Friday.

As of the 11 p.m. Wednesday advisory, Tammy is now moving northeast at approximately 20 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 90 mph.

“Some additional strengthening is possible today, followed by weakening through late this week. Tammy is forecast to become a powerful post-tropical cyclone by Thursday,” according to the NHC. “Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of Bermuda, the northern Leeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico during the next couple of days.”