Dunbar receiver, Gators commit TJ Abrams thriving in senior season

Dunbar senior wide receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams is a playmaking machine who is capable of finding the endzone at any moment.

“That’s really the goal,” Abrams said. “Get the ball in my hands and going to try and get you a touchdown.”

“I mean he’s electric every time he touches it,” Dunbar head coach Sam Brown said. “It’s like a touchdown waiting to happen.”

Whether its on the ground or in the passing game, Abrams has seven total touchdowns on the season, which includes a team leading four rushing scores.

Two of his touchdowns came in their rivalry matchup against Fort Myers in Week 4. But his standout moment came in double overtime with the game-winning two point conversion catch to win it.

“My heart was pumping I was excited,” Abrams recalled. “I thought I was going to drop the ball like that’s how pumped I was.”

Next season, the four-star senior standout will trade the orange and green of the Dunbar Tigers for the orange and blue of the Florida Gators.

Abrams is part of head coach Billy Napier’s top three recruiting class.

“It’s great being part of a rebuild,” Abrams said. “Definitely a class like this. Like I think we close to being the second best ever class Florida ever had. So like that’s a big chip on everybody’s shoulder.”

As Abrams looks forward to playing in The Swamp, he wants to leave a lasting legacy. Not just at Dunbar High School, but in his community.

“He’s one of those guys you don’t get every year,” Brown said. “And when you get one of those guys you want to remember Tawaski Abrams.”

“That’s really the end goal,” Abrams said. “Everybody to look at me and be like oh I made it from a small town. People made it before but I just want to be another name everybody can refer back to.”