William Reese mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder of his roommate.

William Reese, 70, received a life sentence on Thursday for shooting and killing his roommate in their residence in September of 2021.

Reese claimed to have no knowledge of the event occurring.

Investigators linked Reese’s DNA to the gun found at the crime scene.

Reese and his lawyers plan to appeal the conviction.