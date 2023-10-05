Cape Coral man found guilty of killing roommate

William Reese Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Cape Coral has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his roommate.

Seventy-year-old William Reese was found guilty Thursday of shooting and killing a man at his residence in September of 2021.

Cape Coral police responded to the scene after a woman came home and found her 90-year-old father dead.

When police arrived, Reese walked out of the home and said he had a body in the home.

Reese was staying with the victim and claimed to have no knowledge of what happened, but forensic investigators found his DNA on the gun.

The bullets used to kill the victim also matched the gun.

Reese’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26.