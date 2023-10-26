Miami Dolphins player opening Nautical Bowls on Marco Island

When Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell and his wife Anisse relocated to South Florida in 2021, they missed eating healthy treats at Nautical Bowls so much that they decided to become franchisees and open their own locations here.

After his NFL career took him to a new team in Florida, the Campbells experimented with their own formulas in an attempt to recreate Nautical Bowls’ all-natural acai bowls. Unable to find another suitable substitute for the superfood concept that they enjoy, the couple found themselves franchise owners of the Minneapolis-based national chain.

