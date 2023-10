John T. Meyer Sr. Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A 91-year-old Naples man was arrested and accused of molesting his relatives when they were young.

In March, Naples Police detectives received a report of lewd and lascivious molestation of minors occurring between 2001 and 2015.

The victims reported numerous acts of molestation performed on them by John T. Meyer Sr.

The acts were performed on them when they were between the ages of 3 to 12 years old.

Meyer was placed under arrest and transported to the Collier County Jail.