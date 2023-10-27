Construction making Cape Coral homeowners feel trapped

People in one Cape Coral community say they’re hostages in their own homes thanks to an ongoing construction project. They’re blocked in by dirt and construction vehicles.

This is due to a gravity sewer installation, which is taking 12 hours a day, 5 days a week. This is part of Cape Coral’s northwest utilities extension project.

“They didn’t start tearing up the road until about this week, and they started blocking off the area,” said resident Paige Hale. “They gave us the orange paper stating that we’d able to come and go as we please from one area even though that is blocked off, but now they are tearing up the whole road.”

Hale lives on Northeast 15th Place. She said she isn’t looking forward to being the next house the construction will block.

The city of Cape Coral said construction representatives will attempt to contact homeowners before digging out in front of their homes but warns that “maintaining access to homes and businesses is a priority.” That includes “street paving or driveway construction,” while “driveway access may be restricted.”

The city said they expect construction in this area to last for the next two weeks.

