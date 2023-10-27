WINK News

Charlotte County real estate market reaches balance in September

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
The Charlotte County residential real estate market stabilized as inventory increased in September after a period of climbing prices that peaked in 2022, Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto Inc. President Danny Nix said.  

Sales for single-family homes, condos and townhomes were higher in September than August. Realtor Della Booth of Time Realty Services said the year-over-year increase in sales in September was due to Hurricane Ian’s impacts at the end of September 2022.

