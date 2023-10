This Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. New studies find most people won’t benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. Results were discussed Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at the European Society of Cardiology meeting in Munich. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back Day in honor of the national holiday on Saturday.

The event started at 10 a.m. at the sheriff’s office Administration Building at 3319 Tamiami Trail East in Naples. Prescription Drug Take Back Day flyer (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

They will be assisting people with safely disposing of prescriptions and medications until 2 p.m. Saturday.