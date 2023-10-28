Walk the Talk for Epilepsy in Naples

With National Epilepsy Awareness Month coming up in November, the Epilepsy Alliance Florida held its 2023 Walk the Talk event.

WINK News Meteorologists Juliana Mejia and Nash Rhodes emceed the event held each year to unite youths battling seizures and to celebrate them so they don’t feel alone.

“I’ve been almost two years free. That will be in December. It’s been so nice. I just got my learner’s permit yesterday,” said Matthew Filliman.

Filliman received the Clayton Feig Youth Award for his courage and strength while battling epilepsy.

“It takes a whole day to kind of recover so you’re not working you’re not doing anything; family is taking care of you. It definitely affects everything and with only a 10-seconds heads, it’s not like you get a memo knowing when it’s going to happen. So you have to be able to roll with the punches whenever it happens,” said Bryan Filson, board member of Epilepsy Alliance Florida.

The neurological condition of epilepsy is so common that one in 26 people are diagnosed with a form of it at some point in their lifetime, according to Epilepsy Alliance America.

For those who weren’t able to attend the walk but want to be more involved, Epilepsy Alliance Florida is always accepting donations. Click here for more information.