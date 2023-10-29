Halloween and workweek forecast from The Weather Authority Chief Met. Matt Devitt

Our windy weather takes a break for the next couple of days but returns Wednesday with an approaching front.

Tropical moisture will add slightly to our rain chances on Monday and Tuesday on Halloween.

Thankfully, at this point, for the trick-o-treaters, it does not look to be widespread and certainly not an all-day event.

For Halloween, expect the mid-80s before sunset, then the temperatures will drop. We should reach the upper 70s by 8:00 p.m.

A front with a touch of drier air cools us off next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with low temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Next weekend, for the WINK Taste of the Town in Downtown Fort Myers, expect a few showers with breezy conditions on Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower on Sunday.