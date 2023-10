Joel Negrin (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a man charged with possessing and selling drugs.

Joel Negrin has been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office twice for the sale of controlled substances, drug possession and minor property damage.

Negrin is wanted for VOP possession and for the sale and delivery of drugs, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.