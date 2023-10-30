New risk factors for endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition that women experience when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. One out of ten women will suffer severe pain as a result during their reproductive years.

Dr. Latasha Murphy, a gynecological surgeon with Mercy Medical Center, describes what happens when this tissue grows outside the uterus. “Since it’s not supposed to be there, it creates a lot of inflammation, and inflammation ultimately leads to pain and scar the tissue,” Dr. Murphy said.

Scientists don’t fully understand what causes endometriosis, but a new study offers clues. Researchers found 64% of women with the condition also tested positive for a common bacteria called Fusobacterium. This is something generally found in the mouth or gastrointestinal tract.

