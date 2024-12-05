A new way to identify snakes

WINK News
One Lee County Commissioner wants to change how taxpayers view the Lee County Sheriff’s Office budget following a possible federal investigation and a grand jury meeting.
There’s a new tool to identify locations of the slithering beasts overtaking the Everglades and other invasive snakes.
Authorities are investigating a crash after a car became fully submerged in a canal Thursday night.
Hendry County Deputies, along with first responders, are currently on the scene of a traffic crash near Sky Valley at the intersection of South US 27 and Bass Road.
The famous Times Square clock on Fort Myers Beach returns just in time for the holidays!
It was removed before hurricanes Helene and Milton to protect it.
Flag planting at the end of rivalry college football games sparked fighting on the field and debates away from it.
One business owner is recovering after a burglar broke in and stole from her daycare.
Over 70 feet of memories formed a giant pile of debris at the end of Aruba Avenue in Fort Myers Shores.
If you plan to travel this Christmas with gifts for your loved ones, be prepared. Before you buy, make sure you can fly.
Several Southwest Florida football standouts are taking their talents to Division I gridirons after signing during the Early Signing Period.
It’s the holiday season and for some, that means traveling.
The state attorney’s office will not file charges against a Collier County woman accused of child abuse.
University Village near Florida Gulf Coast University will soon be home to a new kava bar.
Lee County has implemented the Hope Card Program, a new statewide initiative to help victims of domestic violence.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a woman is in custody after a fatal shooting at a home in Charlotte County.
It works in a way similar to how you might identify a long-lost relative by making a DNA connection.
In an effort to control the python population, there are hunts, GPS trackers and DNA tests.
“When an animal is in its environment, it’s going to be sloughing DNA into the environment, so that’s into aquatic systems and terrestrial systems, and that’s through like shedding skin or scales,” said University of Florida professor Melissa Miller.
Miller is an invasion ecologist who likes to get her hands dirty. She described the significance of her published research.
“Tests with environmental DNA are particularly good for detecting species that are very cryptic and hard to find, like Burmese pythons,” she said.
She continued, “We can test soil and water samples that we collect for those trace amounts of DNA from an animal, and that allows us to know if a species is present in an area.”
The test, the tetraplex digital PCR assay, is unique because it can identify four different species in one shot: Burmese pythons, northern African pythons, boa constrictors and rainbow boas.
“When you have these multi-invaded ecosystems like we do in Florida, where we have lots of different invasive species, just with reptiles, we have over 50 breeding species of reptiles that are not native to Florida, and it begs for tools to monitor them that can be as efficient as possible,” Miller said.
While the DNA can’t get rid of invasive species, it can identify locations, problem spots and when the snakes slither into new areas.
Miller also plans to expand her work. She and her team are designing a DNA test for invasive fish and lizards, such as the Argentine black-and-white tegu and the Nile monitor.