An investigation is underway involving a semi-truck and train crashing at a railroad crossing on U.S. 27 near Boar Hammock Ranch Road in Glades County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, drivers should expect closures between U.S. 27 and State Road 78 West for an extended period. CREDIT: FHP

Although a minor injury was reported, no significant injuries were reported from the scene.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.