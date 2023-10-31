Annika Sorenstam gives golf tips to SWFL golfers

Golf legend Annika Sorenstam gave tips and played alongside those participating in Heron Creek Golf and Country Club’s inaugural charity golf tournament.

Golf pro Gennifer Mendez has looked up to the legendary Annika Sorenstam since she was young.

“She’s the reason that I got into the game and I keep playing the game,” Mendez said.

That’s why Mendez played in the inaugural Heron Creek Charity Classic.

“It’s not every day that you get to meet your role model, so it’s pretty cool,” Mendez said. “I’m pretty excited about it.”

Sorenstam put on a clinic for the 120 participants of the tournament and hit a tee shot for each group on one of the holes.

The World Golf Hall of Famer told me that sharing what she knows with fellow golfers is one of her favorite things to do.

“I think a lot of people just have so many thoughts and try to complicate things and you really want to do well, and it could be stressful sometimes to go out there and just enjoy it with just a few pointers, but it’s fun to share some stories and some of you know, my knowledge about the game,” Sorenstam said.

Heron Creek Head Golf Professional Brandon Grecco reached out to Sorenstam through her foundation.

He told me he wanted her to be a part of the event because he considers her one of the greatest to ever play the game.

“She was the real deal and when she was in her prime she was as good as it got on any level anywhere and to be able to have her out here to share with us just a little bit of what goes on inside her mind, it’s just priceless,” Grecco said.

Funds raised through the charity classic are being given to three different charities: Folds of Honor, Backpack Angels of North Port and When All Else Fails.

Grecco expects the tournament to raise between $12,000 and $15,000 combined.