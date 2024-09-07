Home Base Golf Tournament helps SWFL Veterans

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking weekend temperatures in the low to mid-90s this weekend with a chance for scattered storms this afternoon.
Thunderstorms tried to put a stop to week three of high school football on Friday Night, but gridiron action prevailed.
A man suspected of being involved with a murder-for-hire plot will stay behind bars. Ryan Toranzo had his renewed motion to set bond denied today in Collier County Court.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.
While it can sometimes be easy to fill a classroom with students, it is not so easy for teachers. Schools across the nation and locally in Southwest Florida are still dealing with the challenges of teacher shortages. With class back in session, so is teacher recruiting for DeSoto County schools. The assistant superintendent, Jake Reynolds, […]
We’re told the woman was driving with two kids in the car when a semi ran a red light and hit her Thursday morning.
A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.
Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.
After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.
Convicted double-killer Wade Wilson has a new death row mugshot.
It’s Sizzle Season! Local restaurants are ready to welcome new faces by offering exclusive menu deals to attract new customers.
Port Charlotte’s QB found the endzone twice himself and had two passing touchdowns in the Pirate’s week two victory over North Fort Myers.
Authorities are investigating a crash in Cape Coral that injured a scooter rider.
Rogers is a local artist who has painted iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the pier. Sadly, his supplies were taken away, and now he needs your help finding them.
On Saturday, veterans will get ready to tee off at the Copperleaf Golf Course.
The community has hosted the golf and lunch event for a few years and it’s all to show veterans they are appreciated in the community.
Copper Leaf Golf Club is hosting Home Base Florida, a national non-profit dedicated to veterans.
The event begins with a golf tournament late on Saturday morning.
After finishing the course, the veterans will get a big lunch.
The event brings the community together but also it shines a light on veterans who have sacrificed so much for us and in the name of our country.
Which is important around this time of year. September 11 is only four days away.
For many veterans, it’s a time that heightens negative or somber emotions.
This event is designed to show veterans that the community cares about them and to help put a smile on their faces.
Wink News spoke with Bill Starr, the president of the Copperleaf Charitable Foundation.
He told WINK about the event and how many veterans were coming out on Saturday morning.
“Tried to do it around 9/11, because that date is important to the veterans,” said Starr. “And what happens is we have 72 members of Copperleaf, about five or six of them are actually flying down just for this event, that join 36 people from Homebase.
It’s worth noting that the golf club and community enjoy the event so much that the pro shop decided to offer home-base veterans free golf lessons in the summer.