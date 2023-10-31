More details on train derailment in Glades County

A Glades County train derailed after a crash with a semi-truck, but the contents the cargo train was carrying is a bigger mess.

The train was carrying molasses, and when it derailed, one of the tanker cars spilled on the ground.

Right now, crews say it will take at least three days to clean up and make repairs to the tracks and reopen this stretch of U.S. 27.

Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Greg Bueno said a semi-truck hit the train and caused a derailment on Monday.

“There was some last-second evasive movement by the driver; he applied very hard, and he basically tried to steer, but it was too late,” Bueno said.

WINK News spoke with the Glades County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Deputy Duane Pottorff.

He said what was inside the tanker cars made the derailment worse.

“And when that molasses moved to the side, it just the momentum of it is what derailed the train and rip up the tracks, and all that molasses shifted,” Pottorff said.

The train engineer was not hurt, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital.

“Nobody told us anything about what was going on,” said Allen Register, owner of Gatorama, just down the road from the crash site.

A long-time Glades County resident, Register said it feels like a crash happens here about every two to three years, and he hopes they add more flashing lights to let drivers know a train is crossing before they reach the curve.

“It would be it would be good. It would save lives for sure,” Register said.

If you live or drive in Glades County, this road, U.S. 27, is shut down pretty far from the crash.

FHP said it’s not a guarantee the road will be ready to open after three days.