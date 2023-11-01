Thanksgiving week off for students and staff in Collier County Public Schools

An elementary school teacher walking his students into a classroom. Photo Credit: WINK

Are you ready for a turkey bash? Collier County Public Schools confirmed that it’s students and staff will have the entire week of Thanksgiving off this year.

Nov. 20 and 21 were possible designated Hurricane Make-Up days, but Collier County Schools said they will remain says off.

“Based on the district’s accumulated instructional time during the first semester, we will not need to make up the August 30, 2023, weather-related closure,” said Collier County Public Schools in an email.

Students were off on Aug. 30 due to Hurricane Idalia. The county declared a state of emergency beforehand.

To find out about future days off for students, check out the Collier County Public Schools Calendar.