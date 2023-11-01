Valerie’s House participates in National Children’s Grief Awareness Month

Valerie’s House sign. Credit: WINK News

Valerie’s House is participating in National Children’s Grief Awareness Month in November with several activities to give grieving children a voice.

The non-profit organization that helps children grieve the loss of a loved one will have an open house on National Children’s Grief Awareness Day on Nov. 16.

Valerie’s House will produce a podcast with the Lee County School District about how to support students who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Throughout National Children’s Grief Awareness Month, Valerie’s House will also share personal stories from families during videos, interviews and other profiles posted on social media and on their website.

Professionals who work with children are encouraged to wear blue and drop by Valerie’s House in downtown Fort Myers from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, refer to the Valeries House website.