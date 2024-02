Rodney McCrea and his two teenage children have found themselves in dire need of assistance as they reside in a makeshift camp on Towles Street in Fort Myers.

Despite McCrea’s persistent efforts, securing stable housing has remained elusive, leaving his family in a distressing living situation for over a year.

Their makeshift “home” is cramped, with a port-a-potty serving as their restroom and a donated camper providing shelter, making comfort and stability hard to come by.

McCrea, employed at DNSS Construction Materials, earns $21 an hour, yet his income serves as a barrier rather than a solution to their housing predicament.

“At first, I was without a job. You know, when I was going through these programs, they were always asking me, ‘Do you have a job? Do you have a job? That will be a plus.’ OK, now I have a job, then come to find out Section 8 housing– Section 8 we’ve been waiting on all these years — just recently called us, and the bad part about it, we got denied,” said McCrea.

Rejection from public housing and Section 8 assistance due to “exceeding income” has left McCrea caught in a frustrating cycle, unable to qualify for aid and afford rent in the area.

Marcia Davis, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers (HACFM), confirmed that McCrea did not qualify for their programs or any units they manage. Instead, she referred him to the CoC at Lee County Human Services for potential rapid rehousing programs.

Seeking help from various agencies including Lee County Human Services, HUD and the local Continuum of Care, McCrea’s plea for assistance remains unanswered.

Despite his determination to provide for his family, the burden of homelessness weighs heavily on McCrea and his children, highlighting the critical need for stable housing for their wellbeing and future.

With the hope of finding a way out of their current situation, McCrea’s plea for assistance echoes, as he remains steadfast in his efforts to get he and his children into a comfortable home.

The mission to get assistance

McCrea told WINK News, he’s done his homework.

In 2020, McCrea’s mother, who he and his kids were living with, passed away.

Over the past few years, McCrea depended on a rapid rehousing program and non-profits until that help ran out.

With nowhere to go, McCrea set up a makeshift camp.

McCrea said he’s applied for help with the city but has had no luck with getting assistance.

When WINK News reached out to the city, a spokesperson referred McCrea to a trust program.

McCrea said he applied and has heard nothing back.

McCrea said he also applied for help with HUD.

HUD sent WINK News multiple options for assistance.

Continuum of Care: McCrea told WINK News he’s still waiting to hear back from them. Housing Choice Voucher program (Section 8), the Fort Myers Housing Authority: McCrea’s income exceeds what would be needed to qualify for Section 8 housing, and according to HACFM, any of their housing programs. Florida Housing Corporation, which also has a portfolio of low income housing tax credit (LIHTC) properties: Florida Housing Search.org: McCrea said he has tried this but has not received help.

What about the county?

The county sent a link to the Lee County Homeless Coalition website, which includes a wide section of resources.

McCrea said he’s spoken with the homeless coalition already and has yet to hear a response for assistance.

What is the income cutoff to receive assistance?

With no help in McCrea’s case, the question becomes: What is the cutoff on income someone can make to be eligible for help?

The Housing Authority for the City of Fort Myers sent a table showing the HUD published current income limits. A family cannot exceed the “very-low” income limit for the public housing program.

For Section 8 housing, the family’s income cannot exceed 50-percent of the median income for the county or metropolitan area in which the family chooses to live.

In McCrea’s case, $21 per hour annualized would be a household income of $43,680. This income for a family of three exceeds the extremely-low and very-low income limits.

Meaning no help from HUD, no help from the city and, as McCrea says, no help from the county.

“I think to myself, and I pray,” said McCrea. “It’s like, every door that opens, it’s like going to the school bus and right before you get to the school bus that door getting closed in your face, and that’s basically how I’m feeling right now.”

Where does McCrea’s situation stand?

McCrea said he has been in touch with Lee County Human Services and was referred to a team called Centerstone.

McCrea said he has a meeting with someone there Tuesday.

McCrea said even now, he feels help is not guaranteed, but he won’t give up… for his children.

“It gets emotional at times, though. But I try not to let them see that part of me. That’s why I continue to do what I’m doing,” said McCrea. “I’m not asking for anything. I’m just hoping that some work and someone can get us on the right track that we can move forward.”