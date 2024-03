Police can be seen dashing to a dark plume of smoke in Fort Myers, where a home appears to be on fire.

WINK News witnessed a man getting carried out of the building on fire on a stretcher by firefighters. The man was seen a few minutes later without any visible serious injury. Home appears on fire in Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

A video was shot of a Fort Myers police officer accelerating toward an area where dark smoke was billowing into the sky Monday evening.

It’s unclear if anyone at the scene is injured or has been transported for treatment.

Pictures at the scene show at least four firetrucks lights flashing and sirens blaring. Firefighters were seen connecting to a nearby fire hydrant to fight the flames.

Pictures show a home with flames seemingly burning on the roof. CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News saw the scene get taped off.

Multiple police cars can be seen in the area along with Lee County EMS. Active scene of a fire in Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information as it develops.