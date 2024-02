FEMA announced a six-month extension of the Direct Temporary Housing program through Sept. 29 for eligible households, but they will soon need to start paying rent.

They announced on Friday that an extension is available for those in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Manatee, Sarasota and Volusia counties.

However, under FEMA housing program rules and regulations, those continuing to live in FEMA temporary housing units after March 29 will be responsible for paying monthly rent.

Rental rates will vary based on the size and location of the temporary housing unit but will not exceed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s fair market rate.

According to a FEMA news release, since Hurricane Ian, they have provided temporary housing units for over 1,300 displaced families in the state.

Working with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and local partners, more than 650 families have found a more permanent home.

FEMA said they continue to work closely with state and local officials and volunteers to help nearly 700 families still living in temporary housing find a more permanent solution.

Disaster case managers also work one-on-one with them to help with their needs.

FEMA said residents will receive a letter about their individual situation.