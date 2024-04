Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter held a news conference to provide an update on the FEMA flood insurance program.

Gunter announced that through talks with FEMA, an additional 30-day extension has been granted, pushing the deadline to June 10.

He then stated that the extension would help sort out the discrepancies with FEMA regarding the documentation of 238 properties out of 100,000 Cape Coral properties that needed to be reviewed to determine whether substantial damages had occurred from Hurricane Ian.

On Friday, FEMA gave Lee County a similar extension.

One hundred eighty-four properties had resolved the aforementioned issues; however, 54 properties are under evaluation to determine whether violations occurred.

Gunter stated the City of Cape Coral had been compiling specific documentation, including permits substantial damage letters, demolition permits and enforcement actions.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the community rating system (CRS) is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program.

FEMA states that through the CRS program, flood insurance premium rates are discounted to reflect the reduced flood risk resulting from the community’s efforts that address the three goals of the program:

Reduce and avoid flood damage to insurable property

Strengthen and support the insurance aspects of the National Flood Insurance Program

Foster comprehensive floodplain management

The ongoing clash between Lee County and FEMA stems from the government’s decision to rescind the 25% discount from residents’ flood insurance policies.

Watch the entire press conference below: