FEMA has extended its direct housing program for Hurricane Ian survivors. That means people can continue to live in FEMA housing until the end of March 2025.

The extension is good for people in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties.

The state asked FEMA for this extension because of the shortage of affordable rental housing and the lack of contractors available to work.

The goal of the program is to get the survivors back on their feet and into permanent housing.

Those in the program have to demonstrate that they are working toward that goal by making timely rent payments, working with their housing advisor and documenting their progress towards their permanent housing plan.

Steve Brooder is the CEO of St. Matthew’s House, a non-profit that provides shelter to those experiencing homelessness, and he said the extension is needed.

“Not a lot has changed as far as the lack of affordable housing,” said Brooder. “The rents are still $2,300, $2,500 a month on average. When you think about the average person making maybe $15, $20 an hour, there’s just no way to make that rent.”

The program was going to end in September but will now continue until March 2, 2025.