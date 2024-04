The online application portal and submission of new applications for the LeeCares Hurricane Ian Housing Recovery Program ends soon.

Wednesday, May 15, at 5 p.m. will be the last day you can submit a new application for the program.

Lee County is currently processing more than 1,300 applications requesting assistance for repairing, reconstructing, elevating or purchasing a home.

Lee County and its partners directly contacted more than 62,000 Lee County residents to provide LeeCARES program information.

According to the county, the LeeCares housing program funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery allocation to Lee County to address the disaster recovery needs of residents affected by the hurricane.

Programs for which individuals can now apply, includes the Housing Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Elevation program, which may assist income-eligible property owners to repair, replace and/or elevate property that suffered hurricane damage.

They may also apply for the Home Purchase Assistance, which would assist income-eligible home buyers to purchase a qualifying primary residence outside of the flood zone in Lee County.