Richard Decker mug shot. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Authorities discovered cocaine and other drugs in a trafficking amount, along with firearms, inside a convicted felon’s Port Charlotte home.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a months-long narcotics investigation led to a search warrant executed at 27-year-old Richard N. Decker’s home at 22111 Marshall Avenue in Port Charlotte on Wednesday.

Decker was not home when deputies executed the search. Instead, a woman, along with her two children, were. They all left the home, allowing authorities to begin the search.

Below is a list of drugs CCSO discovered during the search.

10.26 pounds of marijuana

1.02 pounds of cocaine

8.8 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms

57.3 grams of THC wax

$9,252 of U.S. currency

117.27 ounces of Promethazine/Codeine syrup

One handgun, one rifle, numerous rounds of ammunition

Multiple items of drug paraphernalia

By sheer happenstance, Decker was stopped for a traffic infraction near his home. Decker was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substances without a prescription and possession of paraphernalia. During this time, Decker was told deputies were executing a search warrant at his home.

Additional charges were added by the end of the search at Decker’s home.

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Codeine

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell Within 1,000 ft of a Church (x3)

Possession of Controlled Substance (Psilocybin mushrooms)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon x2

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Child Neglect

“I can’t wrap my mind around why someone would choose this kind of lifestyle, especially with children in the home. This individual has a history of poor decisions, and that he clearly does not care about the example he is setting for others. So now he faces the justice system – again – and we can only hope that this time something sinks in,“ said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Decker is held on a $195,000 bond at the Charlotte County Jail.