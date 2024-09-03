Man dies after he was found covered in burns in Port Charlotte Dillard’s parking lot

Deputies and fire marshals are investigating the death of a man who was found covered head to toe in burns in the Port Charlotte Town Center Dillard’s parking lot.

Charlotte County Fire Department and Emergency Services first responded to reports of a man with burns all over his body Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitness accounts reported seeing a person screaming and running.

Aeromed was called to the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall parking lot.

As the helicopter landed, the victim went into cardiac arrest. According to Charlotte County, when this occurs, emergency crews transport the patient by ground “because there is not enough room in the helicopter to provide proper cardiac care and perform CPR.”

Doctors later pronounced him dead at the hospital.

The scene remains active, as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has taped off a portion of the parking lot near Dillard’s.

CCSO forensics team is currently on the scene.

The Charlotte County Fire Marshal is also on the scene and the State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.

