Conflicted feelings over Cape Coral free concert at Jaycee Park

Jaycee Park. CREDIT: WINK News

Thursday is supposed to be a magical evening at Cape Coral’s Jaycee Park for a free concert in the park event, but some residents say they’re anything but excited.

People posted to Facebook saying the concert tonight seems like an “in your face” to residents after city council approved design concept changes to Jaycee Park, just over two weeks ago.

The event, which is 5-8 P.M., features music by Dennis Carvello, food from Hot off the Press & Dippidy Donuts food truck.

Organizers with the city say those 21 and over can bring their own alcohol.

People who live in the area told WINK News they don’t want food trucks, alcohol or traffic at their peaceful park. Promotional flyer for the Concert in the Park held in Jaycee Park. Credit: The City of Cape Coral

Charlotte Calhoun, a part-time resident doesn’t mind the idea of a concert.

“I’m okay with that,” said Calhoun, “because that’s just every so often, we’ve been to car shows over here and craft fairs, but it’s a one-day thing. And then everybody packs up cleans up and leaves.:

Others, like Sally Flash, said they’ll use today as an example of what is to come with future changes in Jaycee Park.

The flyer for the event reads:

“Bring your friends, family, or just yourself and enjoy live music, delicious food from an onsite food truck, and a stunning sunset. Don’t forget your blankets and lawn chairs! BYOB for those 21+.“

WINK News asked the city if anyone was available to talk about the event.

A city spokesperson replied with this email:

“We don’t have anyone available to speak on the topic. The Concert in the Park is tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s free and will feature food trucks and live music.

Some additional info: The City has been hosting events in Jaycee Park for more than 10 years. Special Events rotates smaller City events between Jaycee Park, Jim Jeffers Park, and Four Freedoms Park. Cultural Park was recently added to the rotation due to its recent improvements. The City’s Concert/Movie in the Park series started in 2021.

The City of Cape Coral is excited to showcase one out-of-town artist and two SWFL natives during its traveling Concert in the Park Series. We will kick off the series at Jaycee Park with Nashville Artist Dennis Caravello. Next, we will bring the concert series to Cultural Park on February 1, 2024, with a performance by The Freecoasters. Our series finale will be held at Four Freedoms Park on April 4, 2023, with Sheena Brook, who was featured on The Voice.

The concerts are open to all ages. Each park in this series has a playground for family fun. For more information, visit Capeconcerts.com“