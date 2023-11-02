FDOT to hold public hearings for state road improvements

FDOT Truck. (Credit: WINK News)

The Florida Department of Transportation is set to hold a public hearing regarding the State Road 31 Project Development & Environment Study on Thursday.

FDOT held the study from State Road 80 to State Road 78 in Lee County as to gather information for improvements.

The PD&E study will evaluate alternatives to address safety, future traffic demands, and to improve the roadway design to better serve the needs of all users, including bicyclists and pedestrians.

This hearing is being conducted to present the preferred alternative and all analysis to date, while giving the public an opportunity to express their views concerning the location, conceptual design, and social, economic, and environmental effects of the proposed improvements.

The FDOT meeting is set to start at 6 p.m., with an in person open house beginning at 5 p.m. which will lead into the meeting.