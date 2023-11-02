Free Florida panther annual event hosted at Naples Zoo

On Saturday, the Naples Zoo is hosting a special annual event for people of all ages to enjoy, involving Florida panthers, and most importantly, it won’t cost a dime.

According to a Naples Zoo social media post, visit the zoo for free on Saturday and check out the outdoor Panther Festival event. Time to take down Halloween decorations to prepare for PANTHER FESTIVAL! Join us for FREE Saturday, enjoy outdoor exhibits by area conservation partners and attractions, learn about living with our local wildlife from biologists Mark Lotz and Chris Boye. 9 am to 1 pm pic.twitter.com/h91pA1hdp4 — Naples Zoo (@NaplesZoo) November 2, 2023

During the event, local wildlife biologists Mark Lotz and Chris Boye will discuss and educate visitors about local wildlife from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year will be the eleventh annual Panther Festival at the zoo. Visitors can learn all about the endangered species when attending the event. And check out the zoo’s honorary Florida panther, Athena.

Interestingly, there have been eight reported panther deaths in 2023, with the latest happening on Sept. 18 in Collier County, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Panther Pulse. However, at the same time, in 2022, there were 24 reported Florida panther deaths. And in 2021, there were 26 reported deaths. Cimarron, the Florida Panther at the Shy Wolf Sanctuary. CREDIT: Paul Dolan

It’s unclear if this is good or bad news for the state animal of Florida. Nevertheless, it is noticeable having one-third of the number of reported panther fatalities this deep in the year.

Panther Crossing is an organization putting a lot of effort into the conservation of Florida panthers. Click here to learn more about what they are doing to protect the state animal of Florida.

According to FWC, there are approximately 120-230 adult panthers remaining in the Florida wilderness.

Click here for more information about Naples Zoo.