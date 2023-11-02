SunSplash Family Waterpark hosts month-long food drive

Photo by Juan Salamanca on Pexels.com

SunSplash Family Waterpark will host a food drive to benefit The Cape Coral Caring Center throughout November.

Each person can receive up to 4 Daily Admission tickets for just $10, valid through November 26th, when you bring five non-perishable food items.

Food donations can also be dropped off at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at Old Pondella Road in Cape Coral on days the park is closed to receive their $10 ticket.

Since 1990, The Cape Coral Caring Center has continuously served the needs of our fellow citizens in Cape Coral.

Their goal is to help maintain a suitable standard of living when folks are under an economic strain due to an unforeseen circumstance and to bridge the gap and help relieve the stress resulting from this emergency.

The Center helps supply food items, assistance with an electric bill, and referrals to other agencies.

SunSplash Family Waterpark has also extended its 2023 season. The park will be open in November on weekends and select operating days through November 26, excluding Thanksgiving Day.