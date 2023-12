Packing holiday feasts at the Cape Coral Caring Center (CREDIT: WINK News)

A Christmas meal is a tradition almost as old as the holiday itself. The Cape Coral Caring Center is continuing to bring the holiday feast home to hundreds of families this season.

“For the whole month of December, we have been handing out holiday meals. As you all know, holiday meal consists of typically your ham, and then all your sides that go on the table,” said Wendy Wooten, the operations manager of the caring center.

Wooten took WINK News through the caring center’s facility to see behind the scenes of what makes a meal like this come together. Throughout the tour of the pantry, more supplies came in from Pelican Elementary School’s yearly food drive.

Over 400 clients have been fed already this month, but this drive doesn’t stop at Christmas. The caring center will continue to give full meals to those in need throughout the new year.

“I’ll tell you what, when you get that hug and you get that smile, it just makes a whole big difference in my life. I just know that I’m doing something good that’s going to help them in their family,” said Wooten.