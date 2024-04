Sunsplash Waterpark will reopen in March. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Sun Splash Waterpark has been through some changes in the last few years.

A new partnership, new policies and Hurricane Ian.

“Like everybody else in the market, we were impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Curt Caffey, President of ProParks Water Holdings. “And so, as a result, that ended our season abruptly and so we were fortunate enough in 2023 to get a full season without hurricane interruptions.”

A season that proved to be its biggest success yet, with over 160,000 people in attendance during the 2023 season. That’s 16% more than in 2022.

It raised Sun Splash Waterpark’s revenue from $4.4 million to $5.8 million.

“One of our key strategies that was a little bit of a differentiator from the way the park was operated in the past is, we sell a very economical season pass, and we sell a lot of them,” Caffey said. “And as a result, giving people more operating days to be able to come out and enjoy the park puts more value in their pocket for that season pass.”

And because of the success, it left the City of Cape Coral and ProParks Attractions Group questioning the need for plans to expand.

“We’re working with the city right now on a plan to add some new attractions in 2025,” said Caffey. “So, next summer we’ll open with some new attractions, and more will be coming on that very soon.”

According to the presentation Sun Splash Waterpark management will be giving to Cape Coral council Wednesday morning, those expansion plans may include the building of a brand-new wave pool, a new entrance to the park, more slides, group areas and restaurants as well.

It’s all with the hope of accommodating a larger crowd than they might have this season.