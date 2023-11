A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a rock at a marked Lee County deputy car.

Nicholas Williams, 35, is accused of hitting an LCSO deputy car with a rock as it was driving to another scene.

This happened after the incident involving a stolen U-Haul that hit a Lee County patrol vehicle on Thursday night.

U-Haul truck crashes into police deputy vehicle in North Fort Myers. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

These two incidents are unrelated but happened almost right after each other.

After the vehicle hit the U-Haul, the driver was arrested, and Lee County deputies investigated the scene.

As another deputy from another district was responding to the crash scene, police say Williams threw a large concrete rock at the marked patrol vehicle passing by the scene.

Deputies were able to quickly take Williams into custody.

He was charged with “Throwing a Missile into an Occupied Vehicle” and “Criminal Mischief.”

Williams remains in custody.