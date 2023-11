Vehicle crash in Cape Coral. Credit: WINK

Cape Coral police and fire crews have responded to a two-vehicle crash at Country Club Boulevard and Southeast 10th Street.

Several police officers and a Cape Coral firefighter treated a man for potential injuries following the crash, Friday morning. Vehicle crash in Cape Coral. Credit: WINK

A woman and a baby were present in the crash but had not been treated for injuries.

The details of the crash are currently being investigated.

