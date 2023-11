Hockey game at Hertz Arena flyer (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Looking for a chill that Florida’s cold fronts can’t satisfy? Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced a hockey game at Hertz Arena to raise money for a Fallen Deputy Memorial.

On Saturday at 4 p.m., Lee County Rangers play against South Florida’s Finest Hockey on the ice. All donations and a portion of each ticket sold will go towards the Lee County Fallen Deputy Memorial. The Florida Everblades triumph over the newfoundland Growlers, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Credit: WINK News

Discounted tickets for the event are also valid for the Everblades game at 7 p.m. afterward.