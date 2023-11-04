WINK News

SWFL High school football: Week 11

Writer: Sylvie Sparks, Zach Oliveri
Several southwest Florida games had playoff implications in the finale of the regular high school football season.

Thursday, Nov. 2:

Cape Coral 22 Fort Myers 52

SFCA 39 IMG Blue 21

Friday, Nov. 3:

Dunbar 18 Lehigh 15

North Fort Myers 24 Riverdale 22

Ida Baker 7 Palmetto 42

Port Charlotte 49 Island Coast 8

Mariner 42  South Fort Myers 42

Riverview Sarasota 54 Charlotte 6

Bonita Springs 10  Estero 42

Barron Collier 28 Gulf Coast 21

Immokalee 44 Lely 68

Palmetto Ridge 14 Golden Gate 63

Lemon Bay 21 North Port 10

Gateway  21 East Lee County 48

Ambassadors Christian 32 St. John Neumann 38

Community School of Naples 27  ECS 26

