SWFL High school football: Week 11

Several southwest Florida games had playoff implications in the finale of the regular high school football season.
Thursday, Nov. 2:
Cape Coral 22 Fort Myers 52
SFCA 39 IMG Blue 21
Friday, Nov. 3:
Dunbar 18 Lehigh 15
North Fort Myers 24 Riverdale 22
Ida Baker 7 Palmetto 42
Port Charlotte 49 Island Coast 8
Mariner 42 South Fort Myers 42
Riverview Sarasota 54 Charlotte 6
Bonita Springs 10 Estero 42
Barron Collier 28 Gulf Coast 21
Immokalee 44 Lely 68
Palmetto Ridge 14 Golden Gate 63
Lemon Bay 21 North Port 10
Gateway 21 East Lee County 48
Ambassadors Christian 32 St. John Neumann 38
Community School of Naples 27 ECS 26