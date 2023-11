Authorities on scene (CREDIT: WINK News)

Multiple Fire Rescue trucks, ambulances and Lee County deputy vehicles were spotted on scene in a Cape Coral neighborhood. Cape Coral Fire Rescue on scene (CREDIT: Ryan Ziemba)

Firefighters and deputies were on scene at 1000 Southeast 22nd St.

According to the homeowner, she left her home and returned to the house being on fire. There are no injuries and all of their pets escaped safely.