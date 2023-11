There’s a chance the best book you had to read for school is banned for Collier County students.

Just a handful of examples from the list of books that are now banned from the Collier County shelves include 2001 A Space Odyssey, Flowers in the Attic and many more.

In accordance with a new state law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, it is meant to keep sexual content out of schools. The issue is as parents look through the list, they don’t understand why some are there in the first place.

More than 300 books, pulled from Collier County school shelves

“It seems excessive. There are a lot of books on here I grew up with and I’m just really confused,” said Virginia Bollinger, a mother to a Collier County student.

“I’ve made it 65 years on these books. And I’m perfectly fine,” said Tony Vack, a Naples resident.

Amongst the hundreds of banned books are 18 by Stephen King, seven novels written by Anne Rice, one from Leo Tolstoy and three from Ernest Hemingway.

Collier County schools say following an extensive review and media specialists say these books have got to go under a new Florida law prohibiting sexual content from appearing in schools.

“Along Came a Spider? I feel like I need to do some reading because I’m confused why that’s even on here,” said Bollinger.

And parents WINK News spoke to say they were never notified.

“I actually appreciate you showing me this,” said Bollinger.

Bolliger wishes she’d had a say in what books got to stay. While Vak said he doesn’t get why the state should be involved in the first place.

“This should be left up to the parents and the government’s getting too involved,” said Vack.

“Don’t tell me what to do, what to eat, how to live, said Gayle Childs of Naples. “Make America free again.”

All of the books from the list have been removed. Some of the books require parental permission, and some of the books were removed by grade level. However, the district did say it plans to do an additional review of the books already listed.

The full list of banned books is below: