Credit: Salazar family surveillance camera video still image.

As Florida’s fall brings cooler weather, black bears are prepping for hibernation — which means they are looking for snacks. Here are some ways to keep your home and bears everywhere safe.

Black bears begin eating a lot more calories in the fall, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC). During the season, bears eat around 20,000 calories per day. They will eat anything that’s convenient, including pet food or leftover scraps in garbage cans outside.

Black bears have been spotted the most in Collier County out of all of Southwest Florida, but there have been countless sightings across the state.

Bear-proofing the outdoors

To keep the bears from getting junk food, secure your garbage in a safe place, says FWC. You may want to consider putting garbage out on the morning of pickup rather than the night.

Clean the outdoor grill and store it somewhere secure.

Feed pets indoors or bring their plates inside after feeding. You may also want to keep an eye on pets when they’re outside.

For all fruit-lovers out there, keep track of the ripe fruit on trees and pick up the fallen fruit on the ground.

Be aware of bird feeders. Bring them inside or consider ways to make them bear-resistant.

Remember: it is illegal in Florida to intentionally feed bears or to leave out food or garbage that will attract bears and cause human-bear conflicts.

Click here to report a bear sighting.