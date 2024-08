It’s Florida Primary Day, and as registered voters prepare to venture to the polls, WINK News will provide you with what you need to know before casting your vote.

The polls are set to open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Here is a quick checklist before heading into the polls:

You have to go to your assigned precinct to vote.

Remember to bring a valid photo ID.

If you show up without a photo ID, then you will be given a provisional ballot.

Mail-in ballots are *not accepted at election-day precincts.

If you are voting by mail, all mail-in ballots must be returned to the elections office supervisor by 7 p.m. on Wednesday to be counted.

WINK News will continue covering several campaign races, including the Cape Coral City Council, as several issues have been highlighted.

The city council has been scrutinized for issues such as the Jaycee Park redesigns, the mayor and council receiving stipends, and water-related problems.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had also influenced the local race, endorsing several Lee County School Board candidates.

DeSantis-appointed candidates like Mike Greenwell hope to maintain their positions in District 5’s Lee County Commission; however, they must overcome challengers Amanda Cochran and Democrat Kizze Fowler.

Fowler is not on the primary ballot; however, Cochran or Greenwell will face her in the general election in November.

In District 3, David Mulicka is up against Matthew Thornton.

Regardless of the outcomes, every registered voter is encouraged to go to the booths and voice who they want to represent them.